Robert M. Stevenson If you were so privileged to have known , you no doubt loved him. To most, he was known as "Dr. Bob". He was a beloved and long time resident of Kent, Ohio, and worked as an Osteopathic family physician in his private practice for a few months shy of 50 years, from 1954 to 2004. He passed away at his residence in Mason, Ohio on April 18th, 2020, at the age of 95. Dr. Bob was born on August 5, 1924, and always considered himself blessed to follow his dream to be an Osteopath and to share an office and medical practice with his father, where they combined to serve the Kent community for nearly 100 years of medical practice. His heart felt approach to being a family doctor meant that he sometimes cared for four generations in the same family. Delivering babies and caring for their mothers was a most cherished part of his practice. He genuinely and intently listened to the cares and concerns of all of his patients. He made sure everyone knew they were valued. Bob served during World War II as a radio operator on a B-29 based from Guam. When the war came to the states on December 7, 1941, Bob immediately enlisted to serve. During the war he was a staff sergeant in the 315th Bomb Wing (16th Bomb Group, 15th Bombardment Squadron, Crew #13). He received the American Theater Ribbon, the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with Two Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. While he was a part of the longest and final bombing mission of the war, his memories and recollections most often centered around his friendships with crew members and the trust, training, teamwork and shared values which were at the core of his service. Growing up during the Great Depression was a defining period of his life just about everything had more than one use, nothing ever went to waste! Ever! Through scarcity and sharing, Bob learned that the best things in life aren't things. Robert was born and raised in Kent by his parents, Dr. Gerald McMonies Stevenson (1886 to 1967) and Mabel Toombs Stevenson (1890 to 1993). He had one brother, Gerald McMonies Stevenson, Jr. (1923 to 2010). Shortly after starting his medical practice, he met the love of his life, Paula ("Polly") Stevenson (1927 to 2003). They married 9 months later in September of 1956. Bob and Polly are survived by their three children, Mark (Mary Beth) Stevenson, Robert (Shannon Holt) Stevenson, and Julie (Jeff) Stevenson Smith. Bob also had three granddaughters, Lindsey (Smith) Peters, Leah Smith and Claire Smith, and three great grandchildren, Nicholas, Isaac and Elise Peters. Dr. Bob was faithfully active with the Kent United Church of Christ, loved Kent State sports, supported other local and national organizations and was past president of the Rotary Club of Kent. Family vacations throughout the U.S. were a mainstay for much of his life. He loved the outdoors and rode his bike all around town with his groceries in his pack! He biked the Lewis & Clark route from Pittsburgh to the Pacific, hiked and explored all over with his family, his friends and his dogs. On a lighter note, he was an expert oatmeal chef; enjoyed Chinese food, sweet potatoes and kale; and had even been observed topping his pizza with homemade applesauce! He whistled, hummed and sang his way through every day... all while beaming his million dollar smile! His friends and family members would all agree that he was the sort of man who never met a stranger, and that a stranger never forgot. He brightened each day and made friends with all. It's a beautiful world, just a little dimmer without him. His surviving family members would like him to be remembered for the wonderful and unique man that he was... living every day with love, compassion, curiosity, humility, and joy! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Kent Historical Society. (https://kentohiohistory.org/donate - 237 E. Main St., Kent, OH 44240) A memorial service will be held to celebrate Bob's life later this year when the current extenuating circumstances settle down.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.