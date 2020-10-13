ALLEGANY - Loretta Adelstein left her life on Earth on Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at 96 years of age, because of complications due to COVID-19. She will live in the hearts of her family forever.
Loretta's parents fled Poland because they were Jewish and were facing pogroms and conscription. They worked in the garment center under incredibly dangerous conditions. They lived the American Dream, having children who lived better than they could ever imagine.
Loretta and her husband Jacob, both first-generation Americans, continued to live the dream. They passed that privilege along to their daughter, a successful lawyer, and their son, who continues the family business, which began by selling pickles from a truck.
Loretta legally changed her name from Yetta, trying to hide her Jewish identity from her Manhattan office-mates. It certainly did not work!
She insisted that a healthy diet and lifestyle was paramount, long before it was mainstream. She prided herself in not having to take medication, while those around her took many.
And then came COVID-19, the disease that is ravishing America, because America wrongly believes that "individual rights" override an individual's right to be free from the abject irresponsibility of others.
Anyone who says "do not be afraid and just live your life," is in a protective bubble, not in reality. Please wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands, and sanitize.
Yetta is survived by her daughter, Fern (William Herrmann) Adelstein; her son, Larry (Isabel Diaz) Adelstein; three grandchildren, Ian Adelstein-Herrmann, Jordan Adelstein and Mayra Diaz; a great granddaughter, Sierra; and many loving nephews and a niece.
Due to the COVID-19 threat, there will be no funeral services at this time. She will be buried quietly at B'Nai Israel Cemetery in Olean, next to her husband Jacob, who predeceased her Sept. 19, 2015. Perhaps there will be an unveiling in one year, following Jewish tradition.
