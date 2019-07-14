NICKEY

DR. WILLIAM ANDREW

Of Newtown, PA passed away peacefully at his home, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was 79 years old.

Dr. Nickey was the son of the late William J. Nickey and of the late Margaret L. Nickey. He is the beloved father of William Stephen Nickey and Christopher Thomas Nickey (Christina); loving grandfather of Jacquelyn Learn (Kyle), Stephen, Carey and Rory Nickey; great-grandfather of Aubrey. Loving brother of Joseph Nickey (Barbara Jean), the late Thomas Nickey (Susan) and sister Paula Nickey Hope.

Dr. William Nickey was the Co-Founder along with his late partner and friend Stephen S. Levin, DO '68 of Metropolitan Nephrology Associates, and Professor and Co-Chair of the Division of Nephrology at the Philadelphia College of Osteo-pathic Medicine. An author of numerous publications that advanced the practice of medicine, Dr. Nickey was asked to join and write for The Joint National Committee Report of Detection, Evaluation, and Treatment of Hypertension in Washington, D.C.

After completing his under-graduate studies at Temple University, Dr. Nickey received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from PCOM in 1966. He then completed his residency in internal medicine at Metro-politan Hospital where he served as Chief Resident, and his fellowship in nephrology and hypertension at Hahnemann University Hospital and Medical College in 1971 - becoming a pioneer for osteopathic residencies and fellowships. Dr. Nickey served numerous staff and faculty positions within PCOM, at Hahnemann University Hospital and Medical College, the former Metropolitan Hospital-Central Division, and New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He joined the PCOM faculty in 1972 and retired from his position as professor of internal medicine and co-chairman of the Division of Nephrology in the summer of 2015 as Professor Emeritus.

A dedicated and beloved educator throughout his career, Dr. Nickey trained and provided ongoing mentoring for medical students, residents, and fellows. When he wasn't working, Bill enjoyed traveling and spending time on his boat in the Chesapeake Bay. He was also an accomplished pilot who took his sons on various adventures. He loved art and was a lifelong learner. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and colleagues.

Family and friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Gathering in the fall. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, 4170 City Ave, Phila., PA 19131.





Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019