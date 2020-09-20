Barbara was a gentle soul, and good friend , from the very first time my partner and I met her at ARE. It was about 14 years ago.

She and I both had a condition that affected mobility , and she joked, calling us "the gimps". She was a volunteer at ARE at that time. The three of us talk many times of the work of Cayce. She was well versed in it.

She was a special lady, and will be missed very much. She is now with the rest of angels where her soul is at home. Barbara, we are better for having known you! Karen Truitt and Ron Simmons



Karen Truitt

Friend