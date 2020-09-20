1/
Barbara Fuller Sikes
1943 - 2020
Barbara Fuller Sikes, 76, made her transition September 14, 2020 at home in Virginia Beach VA following a brief illness. Barbara was born December 29, 1943 in Hartford CT.

Barbara is survived by her sister, Martha Lee Sikes of Charlottesville VA, cousin, Jane Warner Ransom of Charlottesville VA, niece, Jennifer Sikes Keefer of Deerfield, NH, nephew, Christopher Allan Sikes of Thousand Oaks CA, and four grandnieces.

She was predeceased by her parents Ralph Fuller Sikes and Margaret Walsh Sikes and Brother, Richard H Sikes.

The family would like to thank Intrepid Hospice and Visiting Angels for their compassionate care, and thanks to her loyal circle of friends, especially Toni Romano, for their devotion, friendship and love over many years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Association for Research and Enlightenment, Inc., A.R.E., 215 67th St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationonline.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 17, 2020
Barbara was a gentle soul, and good friend , from the very first time my partner and I met her at ARE. It was about 14 years ago.
She and I both had a condition that affected mobility , and she joked, calling us "the gimps". She was a volunteer at ARE at that time. The three of us talk many times of the work of Cayce. She was well versed in it.
She was a special lady, and will be missed very much. She is now with the rest of angels where her soul is at home. Barbara, we are better for having known you! Karen Truitt and Ron Simmons
Karen Truitt
Friend
