Dr. Brian J. Axsmith, Ph.D., 57, formerly of Stowe, PA, passed away on May 5, 2020 in the University Of South Alabama Hospital in Mobile due to complications from COVID-19. He was the son of Kathryn and the late Joseph Axsmith of Stowe, PA. Dr. Axsmith was a graduate of the former St. Pius X High School in Pottstown, PA, earned his undergraduate degree from Millersville University, and his Ph.D. in paleobotany from The University of Kansas (KU). He was a full professor at the University of South Alabama in Mobile for more than 20 years. His research and study of fossil plants has been published in several scientific journals. As a teenager, he played accordion with the Good Sounds Polka Band and more recently bass guitar with several bands in the Mobile area. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer and his son, Jeffrey in Alabama; sister, Doreen, wife of Ed Inmon and niece, Holly, wife of Brendan Urban, in Pottstown, PA. Due to the current restrictions, funeral services in Alabama will be private. Celebrations Of Life will be held in Alabama and Pennsylvania at a later date.

Published in The Mercury from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
