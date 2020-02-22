|
|
Marion Matalka
Marion Matalka died peacefully in her home on December 17, 2019, with her daughter at her side. Marion was born to Felix and Sophie (Kadlecek) Rusnak in Binghamton, New York. She married the love of her life, Michael V. Matalka on August 16, 1947, and was fortunate to enjoy 66 years of marriage with him.
Marion is predeceased by her husband, Mike; her parents, and a sister, Josephine Gora. Marion is survived by her son, Michael (Shirley) of Sugar Land, Texas and her daughter, Jeanne Foster of State College, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by two brothers - Felix (Grace) Rusnak of California and Rudolph Rusnak of Pearland, Texas. Marion's six grandsons gave her immense pride and joy. They are Michael (Camcie) Foster of Boulder, CO; Patrick (Electra) Foster of State College, PA; Sean (Jess) Foster of Pittsburgh, PA; Jonathan (Kristen) of Sayre, PA; Jason Matalka of Portland, Oregon and Brian Matalka of Sugar Land, Texas. Additionally, Marion is survived by 7 great-grandchildren who were precious to her: Alaan and Ridley Foster of Boulder, Colorado; Athena, Ares and Atlas Foster of State College, PA; and Natalie and Lauren Foster Sayre, PA. Also, Marion's five wonderful nieces born to her now-deceased sister Josephine were caring family members who brought her much happiness.
Marion began her work career with Link Aviation (later Lockheed Martin) shortly after World War II began. She worked in the engineering division there for 30 years. During the latter portion of her career, she was required to have top-secret clearance for her work on the Apollo simulator at Broome County Airport.
After retiring Marion and Mike spent 30 years splitting their time between their home in Johnson City and their home at Seven Oaks Country Club in Mission, Texas. During the winter months, they loved, golfing, dancing, playing cards and partying in the warm weather of Mexico and U.S. Rio Grande Valley. They also enjoyed shows and gambling at their annual family reunion with her sister, brothers and, often, extended family - children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 5 wonderful nieces in LasVegas, Nevada. Marion enjoyed living life to the fullest and will be dearly missed by her family. A mass and burial will be scheduled at a later date. Marion's favorite charity was the Miracle Farm for troubled teen boys in Brenham Texas.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020