Paul C. Marinaro
Binghamton - Paul C. Marinaro, 83 of Binghamton passed away peacefully Saturday morning March 14th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was predeceased by parents Rudolph and Mary Marinaro. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary "Sue" (Baker) Marinaro. His siblings; sister Teresa Cator, brother John (Lois) and brother Mark (Cathy). His survivors also include his five children: Teri (Marinaro) Dinga, Mary Cristina (Marinaro) Pratt (Chris), Paul R. Marinaro (Michele DeSimone), Steven C. Marinaro (Janine Tarreto), Anne (Marinaro) Trebilcock (Rick).
Paul was not an ordinary man, he was an "extraordinary" man! For a man of his stature there was nothing he wouldn't tackle.
He played football and was the star of his highschool team. He graduated from Marquette University with a Bachelor of Science degree.
He entered a career in aviation with Link Flight Simulation and excelled in management for 30 years. Paul became the Director of Commercial Programs, allowing him to travel the world.
He developed the Microflight program which received many awards. He loved his work, respected all the people who worked for him, and had many good friends in the field.
Paul married his true love Mary "Sue" Baker and they shared 62 wonderful years together. He was very devoted to his five children, 11 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren and entire family his whole life. "Grandpa" Paul was always available if they needed him. He could be seen at all the games until he was unable to attend.
His Illinois family was always near in thought and dearly loved.
He loved his many friends, family and the many great times they had throughout his life in Binghamton.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to Elisabeth Church Manor for their outstanding care and compassion during this difficult time. A funeral mass will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday at St James Church-Johnson City, NY. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetry. Friends may call at the Church Wednesday from 9 AM until the time of the service. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 CLINTON STREET, BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to: The Memory Maker Project, c/o Center for Transformative Action. www.memorymakerproject.org
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020