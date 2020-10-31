Raymond E Soderberg 1937—2020

Raymond Soderberg - formerly of Belvidere, peacefully passed away on Friday evening, October 23, 2020 due to complications of Covid 19. He was born in Aurora, Illinois on September 29, 1937, to Henry and Ethel (Fancsali) Soderberg. He graduated from North Boone High School in 1955, where he made many life-long friends. He enjoyed sports, art, music, cars and was a member of the Poplar Grove Rodmasters Car Club. After high school, Ray joined the Air Force where he became a radio operator on a fueling plane, stationed in Alaska. After his discharge, he went back to school furthering his education. Ray worked as a designer/draftsman at Barber-Colman, which is where he met and later married Mary Lou (Koch), the mother of his two children Robbi and Jodi. He enjoyed being a father, bringing out their artistic sides, teaching his girls to fish, ice skate, snow ski, camp, golf, and change a tire. He was also active in the church as a leader of the Methodist Youth Fellowship group. Raymond was an avid golfer and fisherman especially after retirement. His marriage to Mary Lou unfortunately ended in divorce after 20 years. He later married Gayle Rand. This marriage also ended in divorce. His last five years were spent in central Wisconsin living with his daughters and getting to know his grandchildren. He was able to achieve his goals - seeing his grandson marry, and celebrating his 83rd birthday in September. Sadly, Ray's body failed him long before his mind, spirit, or sense of humor. He passed with his girls at his side and on his own terms. He is survived by: daughters Robbi (Kevin) Slothower, Jodi Huckstep; grandchildren Dustin (Jamie) Slothower, Mazie Slothower; Adriane Huckstep, Jesse Huckstep; and sister Colleen Zahm; as well as many nieces and nephews, and the love of his life Mary Lou. He is predeceased by his parents, and brothers Bob and Ken. Ray specified that he wanted no services. If you care to make a donation, his daughters will be establishing a memorial in his honor. Please send donations to: Raymond Soderberg Memorial, 1370 Rapids Trail, Nekoosa, WI 54457.



