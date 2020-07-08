Edward FitzGerald

Edward Raymond FitzGerald passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born May 21, 1924 in Santa Ynez, California to Frank and Ida FitzGerald, the 7th if their 8 sons. He graduated from Santa Ynez High School and attended St Mary's College before being drafted and serving in the army during WWII. Eddy started his career in professional baseball in 1946 playing for the Sacramento Solons in 1947. He entered the major league as a catcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1948. He also played for the Washington Senators, Cleveland Indians, and was a coach for the Kansas City A's and Minnesota Twins. Ed retired from baseball in 1967. He worked for the State of California Office of State Printing until his retirement in 1985. Eddy married Betty Ann Riedel October 11, 1947 in Sacramento and they had 6 children. After Betty Ann's death he married Verda Cerniglia. Ed was preceded in death by both of his wives; his son Stephen; daughter Diane Bakes; and grandson Jason Ball. He is survived by his children: Nancy (Dave) Waterman; Linda, Tim (Gina), Jeffrey FitzGerald; son-in-law Ken Bakes; 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Private services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Citrus Heights, California.



