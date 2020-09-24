1932 ~ 2020

Pat Robinson, 88, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in her home in Palo Alto CA.

Pat was born June 27, 1932 in Tooele, UT, the youngest of four siblings. She graduated from Tooele High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts and Masters in Education at Utah State University. She excelled in music and was active in student government and Kappa Delta Sorority.

Pat taught kindergarteners and first graders over 36 years in the Palo Alto Unified School District. A distinguished educator, she enriched teacher instruction and won teaching excellence awards. She was featured in a documentary on language development. Pat also worked in administration for Bay Area companies.

Pat loved her lovely ladies luncheons, poetry group, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and jazz. After retirement, she volunteered with Palo Alto organizations including Gamble Gardens, Avenidas Senior Center and Stanford Children's Hospital Auxiliary.

Pat was a world traveler and life-long learner. Pat's LDS faith and community instilled curiosity and an open mind, which were her foundational values.

Pat's sons, Jeff and Scott, were the joy of her life. The family was locally renowned for a holiday tradition of making soup for the community.

Pat is survived by her sons and their spouses: Je? Robinson and Ellen Lumpkin of Berkeley CA, and Scott and Liz Robinson of Mesa AZ; grandchildren and spouses: Sarah Robinson, Anna and Hirotaka Inuzuka, John Robinson, Alexia Lumpkin, Corey and Adri Robinson, Katy Robinson, Danny Robinson; great-grandchildren: Henry, Beau and Janie Sue Robinson, Gunner and Zachary Robinson, Juno and Wren Inuzuka; and nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by parents Jenny and Pete Lacey, brothers Joe, George and Jack Lacey and former husband Phil Robinson.

The family extends gratitude to the Pale family, Virginia Van Kuran and family, and Vanessa Carlisle-Johnson, for their love and care in Pat's last year.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Utah State University Music Department, the Patricia Robinson Fund at Chautauqua Institution, or other organizations she supported.

A private service will be held Friday, Sept, 25th. A celebration of Pat's life is planned. A drive/walk-by tribute outside her home (2389 Amherst St. Palo Alto) will occur Friday Sept 25th, 3-5 PM. Masks and social distancing are required.



