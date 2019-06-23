David Arledge Feldman January 7, 1928 - May 16, 2019 San Diego David Arledge Feldman roller-skated into the great newsroom in the sky on May 16, 2019. He was born in South Bend, Indiana on January 7, 1928, to Irving and Etna (Goodwin) Feldman and moved with his family to Tucson, Arizona in 1936. He graduated from the University of Arizona and embarked on a long career as a journalist with stops at the Douglas Daily Dispatch, Tucson Citizen, Honolulu Star-Bulletin, and Stars and Stripes in Germany. David spent 30 years as a copy editor at the San Diego Union Tribune and taught journalism at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University. After retiring from the newspaper business, he spent the last decade of his life editing novels and non-fiction books for family, friends, and clients. At the age of 90, he wrote and published his memoir, Irreverent Forever, a lively collection of stories about his adventures and the interesting characters he met throughout his remarkable career. He had many passions in life; he loved cars especially his 1957 Citron Traction Avant (which he called his "gangster car") and was an avid roller skater until his doctor made him hang up his skates at age 84. He was a speed skating champion in the Marine Corps but had to decline a professional roller derby contract in Europe when his commanding officer objected. David lived a full life surrounded by loving family and friends.He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Donna Bergheim; brother, Lewis Feldman, and his beloved children, Greg Feldman and Tracy Shaughnessy. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Feldman, and numerous nieces and nephews who all fondly recall their uncle who kept the punch lines to his favorite jokes in his shirt pocket.Interment will be held at Miramar National Cemetery, on July 1, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to KPBS. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary