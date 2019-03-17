Resources More Obituaries for David Pain Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David H.R. Pain

Obituary Condolences Flowers David H.R. Pain July 31, 1922 - February 14, 2019 San Diego David Holland Rose Pain passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Feb. 14, 2019, at the age of 96. David will be remembered as the founding father of masters athletics as well as the inspiration behind the triathlon. He was a visionary, a man true to himself, and will be missed by many who knew him and were inspired by him. David was born July 31, 1922, in Taplow, Buckinghamshire, England. At the age of 5, after losing their fortune in the Depression, his family moved to Windsor, Ontario, and later immigrated to Los Angeles by way of Route 66 in a Hupmobile. At North Hollywood High School, David enjoyed singing in the glee club, school operettas, track and gardening. While a student, David started a lawn-cutting business and worked full time as a gardener throughout high school. His love of gardening continued into his 80s with a plot filled with vegetables as well as many flower varieties, including prize-worthy Epiphyllums. During his senior year, he became a U.S. citizen and would later serve in the Atlantic and Pacific aboard the USS Mount Vernon (AP-22) in World War II. He qualified for the V-12 Navy College Training Program and was sent to Occidental College as well as UCLA, studying business administration. He entered USC Law School in 1946 and passed the California Bar in 1949. That same year, David married his first wife, Helen Ballwanz, and they moved to Ocean Beach, where he opened his law practice and practiced civil litigation as senior partner for 38 years. Not long after moving to Ocean Beach, they relocated to La Jolla, where they raised their 4 children Robin, Randy, Bruce and Heather. David enjoyed many activities through the years. Early on, he enjoyed body surfing, skin diving, handball, racquetball, running, hiking (climbed Mt Cook, Mt Whitney), snorkeling, sailing and flying, eventually earning his pilot's license. At the San Diego Athletic Club, he served as the handball commissioner and organized competition trips to Los Angeles and San Francisco. In 1966, he conceived the idea of age-group competition, and staged the first ever over-40 track meet in the United States. In San Diego, he organized the first Masters Mile, and the concept expanded to both indoor and outdoor meets, eventually spreading nationally. Continuing his vision, in 1968 at Balboa Stadium, he organized and staged the first U.S. National Masters Track & Field Championships. Several years later, David and Helen, along with their children, organized and staged the first European track tour in 1972, with a South Pacific tour soon following. In 1976, they organized a multiracial tour to South Africa, where on Dec. 20 the first mixed race track and field clinic was held at the previous whites-only Rand Afrikaans University. For several years, David and Helen traveled extensively worldwide, organizing and staging masters championships. David was also an avid swimmer. He took part in rough water swims, and for fun would swim around the Ocean Beach Pier near his law office. David celebrated his 50th birthday by staging a biathlon (swim and run) that continued for several years, eventually becoming the inspiration behind the modern day triathlon. In 1998, he was elected to the Triathlon Hall of Fame by Triathlete Magazine. In 1989, arthritis in his feet and knees caused him to give up running, and soon found an outlet in cycling. He joined the San Diego Cyclo-Vets, a masters competitive cycling club, where he cycled extensively throughout the San Diego area and competed nationally. For a year, he served as their club president. In 1994, he set the record in his age 70-74 age group for the 20km time trial in 30 minutes, 16 seconds at the USCF National Championships in Moriarty, NM. That same year, he was awarded the USCF Masters National 70+ Outstanding Athlete Award, as well as being named to the USCF All American Masters Team, an honor based on athletic achievement and club administration. He cycled well into his 70s and 80s, finishing events such as Ride the Rockies, Tour de Tucson, Solvang, San Diego Century, Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, as well as several other cycling events and tours. Not long after a near fatal crash in 2003, he was back on his bike and rode and finished the Solvang Century. He met his second wife, Linda, while singing together in the San Diego Master Chorale and were married in 1979. For several years, they enjoyed singing in the chorale as well as the choir at Faith Presbyterian Church, where they were both members. They enjoyed traveling abroad, attending the symphony, theater, museums, organizing various athletic events to name a few. David was also an excellent cook and had the ability to create delicious gourmet dishes out of leftovers. He was active on the board of directors for the San Diego Senior Olympics from 1994-2004, and was a member of the 2006 San Diego County Grand Jury. David led a very full active life and was truly an inspiration to many. The legacy of his love for gardening, cooking, being physically active, music, and the ability to take on various challenges will be carried on by his children. David is survived by his wife, Linda, of 39 years; his children, Robin Hochstadt, Randy Pain, Bruce Pain, Heather Whitmore, Dara Shearen, Vicki Sheldon and their spouses; and his 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 5075 Campanile Dr. San Diego, 92115. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Faith Presbyterian Church Music Fund, the San Diego Track Club, San Diego Cyclo-Vets or any other organization that promotes the love of the outdoors, fitness or music. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019