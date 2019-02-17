Resources More Obituaries for Joseph McNally Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph J. McNally

Joseph J. McNally February 15, 1928 - January 13, 2019 San Diego Joe was born on February 15, 1928, to Emma (ne) Barlow and Leo A. McNally in Fall River, MA. He was the fifth child of eight children. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. At 17, he trained to be a pilot during WWII but spent most of his time aboard a ship homesick for his family. Joe was honorably discharged following the end of the war. He then attended Brown University under the GI Bill, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Economics in 1950. Following graduation, he re-enlisted as a Lieutenant JG and served in the Korean War. In 1955, Lt. CDR McNally met his future wife, Bonnie Mae Wickland, in Japan (she working as a US Army secretary with the Civil Service). They were married in Seattle, WA, in 1957. Then from 1958 1959, CDR McNally served in Operation Deep Freeze, at McMurdo Station, Antarctica in logistics and exploration after which he served in Vietnam. From July 1966 to August 1968, while the family lived in Christchurch, New Zealand, Joe once again returned to the Antarctic with Operation Deep Freeze. He led teams of geological researchers. As a result of their findings, the USN Support Force named "McNally Peak" a mountain in the Antarctic in honor of Joe's contributions. From 1968 -1971, Joe served with NATO in Naples, Italy, with his family in tow. He again returned to Vietnam with the Pacific Fleet. Before his retirement in 1973, CDR McNally served as the USN Assistant Comptroller in San Diego. He faithfully served his country for 28 years spanning three wars and several research expeditions in Antarctica. However, his career path did not end with Naval retirement. Joe went on to earn his JD degree from Cal Western School of Law in 1977. He practiced law until 1984 when he accepted a position as General Manager for Frank E. Basil Corp. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he and his wife enjoyed the next four years before returning to their home in San Diego (however, they did return to Riyadh for a one-year stint from 1990-1991). Joe was a member of the La Jolla YMCA, the La Jolla Professional Men's Club, Comida Club, the English-Speaking Society, and Kiwanis Club. He taught law at Chapman College in Irvine and was a member of the California Bar Association. One of his last traveling adventures was flying out in November 2013 with the Honor Flight to visit the WWII Memorial in Washington D.C. He was truly honored and humbled to be a part of this group. Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years Bonnie, their adored daughter Christine, and six of his siblings. Surviving him is his daughter Carol McNally Mayhew, granddaughter Sadie, grandson John, and son-in-law Mick Mayhew. He is also survived by his brother Gene McNally and wife Anne of Orlando, FL, his sister-in-law Joyce McNally of Marcellus, NY, as well as numerous wonderful nieces, nephews and was a grand and great-uncle to several more. To his family, Joe was a loving, caring, kind man who told the best stories, especially those of his shenanigans "back in the olden days" with all his siblings and friends. For the past six years, since his immediate family moved back to San Diego to be with him, he nurtured his grandchildren teaching them that life should be lived to the fullest, take (sane) chances and reach for your potential. He was truly his family's mentor and hero. Joe's friends also remember him as a kind, gentle, intelligent (almost encyclopedic knowledge), and loving man. His wit and sense of humor made everyone laugh. He was generous and cherished his family above all else. To his friends, he was a National Treasure. He served his country with honor and his fellow man with compassion and love. Joe will be missed by all those who knew him. Joe McNally was a true gentleman who lived a long life that spanned 90 years and right up to the end was as funny and loving as ever... what an amazing life lived to the fullest. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Dan McKinney Family (La Jolla) YMCA. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019