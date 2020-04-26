|
Julia Maye Alexander April 4, 1938 - April 2, 2020 Upland Julia Maye Alexander; April 4, 1938 - April 2, 2020, age 81, passed away due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus). Julia was born in Roanoke, Virginia and moved to San Diego where she raised her three children with husband Lawrence Alexander Jr.Julia graduated with a BA and MA from San Diego State University with a degree in Education. She taught math, English and history for over 30 years in the San Diego Unified School District. She retired as Vice-Principal at Nye Elementary School in 2002. Julia's faith in Christ guided her in life. She was a member of Christian Fellowship United Church of Christ, San Diego, and sang in her church choir.She settled in Upland, CA near her family and lived a full life traveling and celebrating with family and friends until her passing.She is survived by her children, Kathy Alexander Geathers, Terri Alexander, Lawrence Alexander III; her six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four sisters; nieces, nephews, step-children, friends and family.A memorial service will be held in her honor on Mon. April 27, 2020 and will be broadcast online.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020