Martha Louise Coxe
June 14, 1927 - September 15, 2020
San Diego
Martha Coxe passed away recently after a short illness. She came to San Diego in 1930 and graduated from San Diego High School in 1945. She married the love of her life, Dick Coxe, in 1949 and they spent their life golfing, playing tennis, fishing, camping, and traveling. She was a dedicated coach's wife. She researched her Vejar California family as a 6th generation member.Marty is survived by daughters Kathy Martin and Joni Birse, son-in-law Alan Birse, grandson Kelly Martin, granddaughter Heather (Birse) Howard and her husband Zac, and great-granddaughter Madelyn Howard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, and grandson, Kevin Birse.Donations are greatly appreciated to the San Diego History Center (www.sandiegohistory.org
).