1/1
Martha Louise Coxe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Louise Coxe
June 14, 1927 - September 15, 2020
San Diego
Martha Coxe passed away recently after a short illness. She came to San Diego in 1930 and graduated from San Diego High School in 1945. She married the love of her life, Dick Coxe, in 1949 and they spent their life golfing, playing tennis, fishing, camping, and traveling. She was a dedicated coach's wife. She researched her Vejar California family as a 6th generation member.Marty is survived by daughters Kathy Martin and Joni Birse, son-in-law Alan Birse, grandson Kelly Martin, granddaughter Heather (Birse) Howard and her husband Zac, and great-granddaughter Madelyn Howard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, and grandson, Kevin Birse.Donations are greatly appreciated to the San Diego History Center (www.sandiegohistory.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved