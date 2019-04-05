Richard Robert Rick' Elias January 7, 1955 - April 2, 2019 Nashville Richard Robert "Rick" Elias, age 64, passed away peacefully in Nashville on April 2, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. He was at St. Thomas hospital and surrounded by his immediate family. Rick was born in San Diego, CA, started playing music at age 13, and attended Azusa Pacific University. He relocated his family to Brentwood, Tenn., in 1991, where he lived until his death. Rick gained widespread recognition for composing music for the 1996 Tom Hanks film That Thing You Do! and as a founding member of Rich Mullins' A Ragamuffin Band, while he also achieved success and critical acclaim as a Contemporary Christian Music producer, songwriter, and performer. Later in life he became a respected songwriting professor at the Contemporary Music Center in Brentwood. Beloved husband for thirty-two years to wife, Linda (nee Tollner); son of Mikki (nee Sutherland); brother to Cindy (nee Hilton) and Sheri (nee Sutherland); loving father of Graham Griffith (Abel), Amber Gould (Hamilton), Taylor, and Zachary; doting grandfather of two; undeniably cool uncle, cousin, and friend to many. A public memorial service will be held at 3pm on April 14, 2019, at Community Bible Church, 6005 Edmonson Pike, Brentwood. In lieu of flowers, Rick requested a donation to help cover his many medical expenses via his official GoFundMe. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary