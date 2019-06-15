Robert Hecht-Nielsen July 18, 1947 - May 26, 2019 Del Mar Robert Hecht-Nielsen, 71, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep at home on May 26, 2019. Robert lived a remarkable life built on principles of individual responsibility, hard work, morality, and faith. He convinced everyone he metno matter their station in lifethat they had the potential to create an extremely successful future. Robert found joy in academics. He received his Ph.D. in Mathematics from Arizona State University and over the next 40 years he applied his analytical skills to advance the fields of neuroscience, cognitive science, artificial intelligence, and physics. In 1986, he co-founded the first "unicorn" neural networking startup, HNC Software, based on his breakthrough work in predictive algorithms. HNC went public in 1995 and was eventually purchased by Fair Isaac. Robert was an INNS Gabor Award Winner, an IEEE Neural Networks Pioneer Award Winner, INNS Fellow, and IEEE Fellow among many other awards and recognitions. And in 1987, he co- founded the International Joint Conference on Neural Networks (IJCNN), which will celebrate its 32nd anniversary in 2019. Robert will be remembered by peers, students, and business associates for his professional accomplishments and his optimistic encouragement and mentoring. Family and friends who loved Robert will remember him for his amazing generosity, hearty laugh, love of cats, surfing, flying, James Bond movies and spending time with Judi, his son and grandchildren. Robert is survived by Judi, his wife of 41 years, his son Marcus (Carolina), and 4 grandchildren: Melissa (Pablo), Johann, Mia, and Carla. There will be a celebration of Robert's life at 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant in San Diego on August 1, 2019 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name can be made to the Young Eagles program (dedicated to giving young people their first free ride in an airplane) at EAA-Young Eagles, P.O Box 3086, Oshkosh, WI 54903. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 15 to June 16, 2019