Edith Norma (Felton) Irvine
December 19, 1919 ~ April 29, 2020
Edie was loving, kind, beautiful and a joy and inspiration to all who met her. Born in Spokane, she moved to Seattle at age three. She had a brother, Walter and a sister, Alice (Peggy) and she grew up in West Seattle, graduating from West Seattle High School in 1938.
Edie traveled the world, worked hard and became co-founder of several restaurants including the Black Angus chain with her former husband, Stuart Anderson. She also owned a designer boutique in Palm Sprongs with her husband, Tab Kirkman.
Edie lived to age 100. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Irvine, and two nephews, Ronald Felton and Dr. James Felicetta. She is survived by three nieces, Linda Butterfield, Nancy Felton and Gail McIlvenna as well as a large extended family.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020