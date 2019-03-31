|
Geraldine B. Devos
Gerry passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 24, 2019, in Kirkland, WA. She was born August 1, 1924 in Oakland, CA, the daughter of Gerald and Beth Silliman.
In June of 1944 she married John W. Devos, and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage until his death in 2012, traveling to warm tropical places in their retirement years with close friends and family members.
Gerry will be remembered for her love of family, friends, travel, and gardening. Her warm smile, positive outlook on life, and her laughter will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her son, John L. Devos and daughter, Joan Stejskal, son-in-law Ladd Stejskal, grandchildren Brian Cornell, John T. Devos, and Alexander Stejskal, and her sister-in-law Rosemarie Silliman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Acacia Memorial Park
14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle, on Friday, April 5 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019