Kevin Charles Patz
Born in Milwaukee, WI on February 3, 1956, Kevin passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Virginia Mason Hospital with his mother and youngest sister Mary at his side, as a result of the Corona virus.
He is survived by his mother Rose Syring of Liberty Twp, OH; his sisters Carolyn Saalbach, Cathryn Abbott and Mary Troia.
He was active in the Aids Foundation and received HIV/AIDS Lifetime Service Award. He volunteered for other programs in Seattle.
A memorial service will be held in the future at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Seattle. Details forthcoming. Check www.Legacy.com for details and to sign Kevin's Guest Book.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020