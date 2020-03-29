Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Patz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Charles Patz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Charles Patz Obituary
Kevin Charles Patz

Born in Milwaukee, WI on February 3, 1956, Kevin passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Virginia Mason Hospital with his mother and youngest sister Mary at his side, as a result of the Corona virus.

He is survived by his mother Rose Syring of Liberty Twp, OH; his sisters Carolyn Saalbach, Cathryn Abbott and Mary Troia.

He was active in the Aids Foundation and received HIV/AIDS Lifetime Service Award. He volunteered for other programs in Seattle.

A memorial service will be held in the future at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Seattle. Details forthcoming. Check www.Legacy.com for details and to sign Kevin's Guest Book.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -