William E. Brockman



A Mountaineer and one of the oldest old-timers on Mt. Rainier, William E. Brockman joined the love of his life, Mary Jane Brockman up in Heaven on April 10, 2019. These two lovebirds lived a life of high adventure together for nearly 70 years. After William served in the Navy in WWII and surviving the Battle of Leyte Gulf, he came home to join Mary Jane on a European trip of a lifetime on bicycles and they also served as Park Rangers at many of our National Forests. They came back to Seattle to raise a family and Bill had a long and illustrious career as a beloved Biology teacher at Cleveland High School and later, Nathan Hale. He and his wife also ran the Valley Publishing Ski School at Snoqualmie Pass in the 60's, then at Crystal Mountain in the 70's. They also ran a SCA program, taking groups of young people into the wilderness to repair trails and build bridges from 1969 to the mid-eighties in the North Cascades. For this he was duly recognized and made an Honorary Park Ranger. His influence and teaching reached a wide range of people in the areas of science, skiing and the great outdoors. Additionally, he always generously gave of himself, taking many people under his wing.



He will be greatly missed by his family, his sons Steve (Lisa) and Sloan and grandchildren, Celina and Nick Brockman as well as by his church, his community and by his friends and neighbors. Donations can be made in his memory to the Oakville United Methodist Church, where a celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday on June 23rd. Condolences or remembrances can sent to his family at P.O. Box 305, Oakville, WA, 98568. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019