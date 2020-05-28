Eileen Margaret Dickson

January 19th, 1951 - May 19th, 2020

Eileen Margaret Dickson passed away on May 19th, 2020 after a long and brave struggle with uterine cancer. She passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side.



Eileen will be missed by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bob Dickson, her daughters Kerry (Eamon) O'Shaughnessy, Jennifer (Robbie) O'Keeffe, Courtney (Mike) Cunnie, her four brothers, Daniel (Meg) O'Neill, John (May Yin) O'Neill, Thomas (Cindy) O'Neill, twin brother George (Maggie) O'Neill, sister-in-law Donna (Dickson) Parker, her beautiful grandchildren, Natalie, Rory and Sean O'Shaughnessy, Eoin and Margaret O'Keeffe and Christopher Cunnie. Eileen will be missed dearly by all her nieces and nephews of the O'Neill and Parker families.



She entered this world not alone but with her twin brother, George O'Neill who sat by her side when she passed away. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Irving and Eileen O'Neill and her sister-in-law Maggie O'Neill and beloved golden retriever, Mariah.



Eileen was born Jan. 19th, 1951 in San Francisco, California to the late Irving and Eileen (O'Brien) O'Neill. She was a proud fourth generation San Franciscan. She was brought home with her twin brother from St. Joseph's Hospital to the O'Neill Family home on Potomac St. When Eileen was five the O'Neill's moved to 22nd and Irving St.



Eileen attended St. Anne's of the Sunset for elementary school and St. Paul's high school. In 1970 Eileen met the love of her life, an SFFD fireman, Bob Dickson while swimming at Johnson's beach in Guerneville (Russian River) California.



They married on June 24th, 1972 at St. Anne's church. They bought their first home at 21st Ave and Noriega. In 1976 they purchased a summer cabin in the Russian River. In 1982 they purchased their house on 23rd avenue in the Merced Manor neighborhood.



Eileen and Bob raised three beautiful girls in San Francisco and spent long happy summers filled with joy and laughter at the Russian River.



Eileen surrounded herself with lifelong friends from every area of her life. These friends gathered around Eileen in every major lifetime event from weddings to chemo treatments.



Eileen was a runner, swimmer, bike rider and skier. She remained active her entire life.



Eileen began working at St. Ignatius College Preparatory in 1997. She made lifelong friends with her colleagues at SI many who surrounded her with love in her final days.



Eileen will be dearly missed by her family, brothers, nieces and nephews and most of all her grandchildren who will miss the generosity, love and kindness that she rained upon them daily.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Daniel O'Neill who provided his care and love to his Aunt Eileen throughout her battle with cancer. Another special thanks to her oncology team at Sutter Health. Special thanks to Dr. John Chan and NP Barb Silver.



In Lieu of flowers Eileen asked for donations to San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.





