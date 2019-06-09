George Homsey 03/14/1926-04/29/2019 93, beloved father and grandfather passed away on April 29, 2019 in San Francisco, California.



George was born in San Francisco on March 14, 1926 the son of Abraham and Rose. He grew up in the city and attended SF public schools. Following his graduation from Washington High School he joined the US Navy V-5 program during World War II. When the war ended, George went to City College of San Francisco and then UC Berkeley.



George was a successful and respected architect and partner of Esherick Homsey Dodge and Davis (EHDD). His work balanced larger public commissions, such as BART stations, UC Santa Cruz, and the California State Archives Building, with residential work rooted in Northern California. He crafted buildings at Fallen Leaf Lake near Lake Tahoe, and designed several early Sea Ranch houses. George in recent years also left his mark in a much different way as the co-author of the Yosemite Design Guidelines for the National Park Service.



A loving father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed. George is survived by his daughter Diana, his son Daniel and wife Catherine, and their son and daughter, of San Francisco.



A celebration of life for George will be held on June 17 at 3:00pm at Gallery 308 in Fort Mason. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sierra Club's Clair Tappan Lodge. http://clairtappaanlodge.com/



