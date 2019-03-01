Margaret Alston-Garnjost Ph.D January 23, 1929 - February 7, 2019 Margaret passed away peacefully following a long illness. She was able to celebrate her 90th birthday with friends and caregivers. Margaret Hope Alston was born in England in 1929. During World War II, when England was being bombed, Margaret's parents sent her to Cape Town South Africa to live with her cousins where she attended St. Cyprian's School. When she returned to London after the war she studied Physics at the University of Liverpool and earned her Doctorate. Upon recommendation by the faculty she was hired by Lawrence Radiation Lab and moved to the United States. Margaret co-authored several articles with Dr. Luis Alvarez, her project manager at the University of California. Dr. Alvarez won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1968. Since Margaret's name was Alston and his name was Alvarez, the articles were credited to Margaret H Alston, et al., a joke that Dr. Alvarez called attention to in his Nobel Prize acceptance speech. Margaret worked on the bubble chamber and wrote many papers all without benefit of computers. Much of her research is still available on the internet today.

In August of 1966 she married Bertram Garnjost in Danville. Bert was also an employee of Lawrence Radiation Lab. When Margaret and Bert retired they moved to Oregon and enjoyed flying, camping, boating and other activities in nature. They returned to live in Rossmoor in 2008. She is survived by her stepson, William Garnjost and her cousins, Louise Brodie of London, Christopher James, Anthony James and Sarah James all of the Republic of SA and many friends at Rossmoor and the University of California. In Margaret's memory, donations may be made to the AAUW (American Association of University Women) for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) scholarships for women or any other educational organization of your choice. A gathering of friends will be held later at Rossmoor. Interested parties may contact Christine at 925-278-1455.





