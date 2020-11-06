Robert Martin Matz
November 24, 1930 - November 3, 2020
Born on November 24, 1930 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bob passed away peacefully in Oakland, CA with his family by his side on November 3, 2020.
Bob graduated from St. Francis Minor Seminary and Marquette University. After serving as a Navy Lieutenant in the Korean War, Bob received a JD from Georgetown University and moved to San Francisco where he worked for the NASD before establishing his own investment firm. He met his future wife, Tula Diamond, originally from Michigan, who taught school in San Francisco before they married in 1960. They lived in Danville and Piedmont where they raised their family for 32 years. Bob was President of First Continental Securities, with seats on the Midwest and Pacific Coast stock exchanges, and later became a land developer in Sacramento.
Bob's love of reading began as a curious 7 year old who frequented his Irish grandfather's library in Milwaukee. He was an avid reader particularly interested in history. He loved political discussions which were always fuel for debate. His love of history extended to many travels with his wife and family throughout Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia, and Hawaii.
Bob, the perennial optimist, never allowed life's hurdles to obstruct his positive attitude. He was a kind and gentle human being, a true gentleman, dedicated father, and loyal husband for 60 years. He unselfishly gave quality time to his family and many civic and community endeavors. Family, education, and religion were his top priorities. He supported and encouraged his children in all of their endeavors. He was actively involved in all aspects of the Piedmont community participating in the children's sports and school programs. A former Eagle Scout, he served as Piedmont Cub Scoutmaster. He is a past member of the Lake Merritt Breakfast Club, Oakland Uptown Association, volunteer at Ascension Cathedral Greek Festivals, FDR's Potomac at Jack London Square, and St. Vincent De Paul in Oakland.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Tula Diamond Matz; daughters, Tasha Marie Matz, Cristina Elizabeth Morris (Thomas); son, William Alphonse Matz (Robert Koester); brother, Jerome Matz, SM, PhD.; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Diamond, and Marie Drelles (Speros).
Family graveside services were held at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland. Donations in his honor may be made to Doctors Without Borders
, Ascension Cathedral, or a charity of your choice
. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.