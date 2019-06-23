LOFT, John David April 20, 1971 - May 18, 2019 John was born to Janice and David Loft in Carlisle, PA on April 20, 1971, and passed away on May 18, 2019 in Spokane, WA at the age of 48. John and his family spent time in Okinawa, Japan for two years before moving to Spokane, WA in 1974, where they have resided the last 45 years. John attended Finch Elementary, Glover Middle School, and North Central High School. John participated in sports, as well as being an avid supporter of the Spokane Chiefs. John followed in his father's footsteps and became a competitive bowler at a young age, bowling multiple "300" games and inspiring many with his positive attitude and constant humor. One of John's biggest passions was for rock music. He wrote lyrics and sang professionally in bands such as White Knuckle, while also attending concerts and supporting the rock community. John was hardworking, passionate, kind, and will be remembered as the kind of man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. John was known and loved for many things but is probably best known for his ability to make you laugh and to make anyone feel like family. Through the years, John built a strong community of family and friends who will remember his contagious laugh, unforgettable smile, and passion for having a good time. John was preceded in death by his father, David; grandparents John and Florence Chase; and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his mother, Janice Loft; girlfriend Summer Sallee; brother Brian Loft; sister Debbie Clawson; nephews Corey Clawson and Kayden Hunter; nieces Janelle, Kendayl, and Kaitlyn Hunter; and many other family and friends. He will be loved and missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in John's honor on July 13, 2019, 11 AM at 3330 W. Central Ave.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 23, 2019