Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Kim Tucci. View Sign

Tucci, J. Kim Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, March 25, 2019. Kim is survived by his wife Sharon Tucci (nee Lee) of 31 years, his daughter Alexis Tucci, his grandsons Holmes Kimbrough Hansen and Kingston Hawk Hansen, his sisters Phyllis Tegethoff and Gail Tucci, and his adopted sons R.D. Bobby Mangelsdorf, Jr., John Mangelsdorf, Mark Mangelsdorf. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Memorial Mass will be Friday, March 29, 2:00 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO. 63108. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ( )





Tucci, J. Kim Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, March 25, 2019. Kim is survived by his wife Sharon Tucci (nee Lee) of 31 years, his daughter Alexis Tucci, his grandsons Holmes Kimbrough Hansen and Kingston Hawk Hansen, his sisters Phyllis Tegethoff and Gail Tucci, and his adopted sons R.D. Bobby Mangelsdorf, Jr., John Mangelsdorf, Mark Mangelsdorf. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Memorial Mass will be Friday, March 29, 2:00 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO. 63108. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ( ) Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.