Tucci, J. Kim Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, March 25, 2019. Kim is survived by his wife Sharon Tucci (nee Lee) of 31 years, his daughter Alexis Tucci, his grandsons Holmes Kimbrough Hansen and Kingston Hawk Hansen, his sisters Phyllis Tegethoff and Gail Tucci, and his adopted sons R.D. Bobby Mangelsdorf, Jr., John Mangelsdorf, Mark Mangelsdorf. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Memorial Mass will be Friday, March 29, 2:00 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO. 63108. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ()
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019