A. Daniel Pfister
Dec 20, 1935 - Nov 9, 2020

Remembering Dan.

Born in Plainfield, New Jersey, Dan graduated from South Broward High School in 1954. An outstanding athlete he signed with the Kansas City Athletics in 1957 and pitched to some of MLB's all-time greats until 1964 with time out midway to serve two years in the U.S. Army. After a career cut short by injury, Dan returned to Hollywood, Florida and joined the fire department where he worked until his retirement in 1994. Softball became his passion. In fast-pitch softball, Dan and his team twice beat the great Eddie Feiner (King and his Court) and in slow-pitch the fire department teams won the National Championships in Bowie, Md four times. Senior softball brought many accolades and in 1997 Dan was inducted into the National Senior Softball Hall of Fame. He was the baseball Coach for Biscayne College and well known for his culinary skills as a "Firehouse" chef. Dan is survived by his two sons, Danny and Scott, his daughter-in-law Laurie and his granddaughter Savannah.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 18, 2020.
