1/1
Dr. Roger Kaufman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Kaufman, PhD, CPT, 88, passed away the evening of Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Roger is survived by his wife, Jan of 56 years; his three children, Nancy (Mike), Jac (Stefanie) and Richard; grandchildren, Justin (Allison), Billy, Sam, Zack and Sunny.

Roger Kaufman was professor emeritus, Florida State University, and served as Distinguished Research Professor at the Sonora Institute of Technology (Mexico). He received ATD's Distinguished Contribution to Workplace Learning and Performance award. Also, he was a past president, honorary member for life and Thomas Gilbert Award winner, all with ISPI.

In the late 1960's, during his career as an engineer, Roger designed and created with Ken Wallace, the first turbine car to race in the Indianapolis 500. Roger has published 41 books and 315 articles on strategic planning, performance improvement, quality management and continual improvement, needs assessment, management, and evaluation.

He consulted world-wide with public, private and NGO organizations, the most recent of which include the President and Minister of Tourism of Panama, the University of Puerto Rico, the Civil Service Commissions of Taiwan, and the Tze-Chain Foundation of Science and Technology, as well as the Korean Government.

At Florida State he created the Center for Needs Assessment and Planning that did applied research and development. The literature often sites him as "the father of needs assessment." The International Society for Performance Improvement (ISPI) created the Roger Kaufman Award for Societal Impact. The Kaufman Award, first instituted in 2014, recognizes outstanding social impact at the public, private and non-governmental levels. The Kaufman Center, created this year, is the custodian of Roger's legacy, a think tank dedicated to promote Roger's Mega thinking in social value-adding projects and ideas. Roger was a Fellow of the American Psychological Association as well as of the American Educational Research Association.

A Florida State University Scholarship will be created in Roger's memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kaufman Center through ISPI at https://gf.me/u/y2hwb5






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved