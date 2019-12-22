|
Jean Smiley Scarborough, of Cranston, R.I., passed away on December 18, 2019. She was born in West Chester, Pa. and followed lifes twisting path through DE, NY, CT, VT, MA (twice), NH, MD and RI over her 77 years. The daughter of Charles and Grace (Ibbotson) Smiley, and wife of the late Rev. Ken Scarborough Sr.; she is survived by her daughter Dee Scarborough Corton, son Ken Scarborough Jr. and daughter-in-law Merry Scarborough, grandchildren Emma Corton and Megan, David and Nathan Scarborough and sister Barbara Smiley. She started her career as a paralegal before moving to the world of newspaper publishing as a clerk, then Circulation Director and eventually Publisher. Along the way she and her husband owned a Bed and Breakfast, The Scarborough Inn, in Stockbridge, VT. She ended her career as the ten-year President of the Cranberry Country Chamber of Commerce in Middleborough, MA, where she was the founder and director of the Chamber's Elements for Excellence conference. She was modest about her accomplishments but took great pride in being one of the women who led the way into the work world. She helped forge the trail that generations of talented women have followed. More important to her than any professional accomplishment though was her family. When they married, Ken said he wanted five children. She replied that she would give him two and they would have to find the others elsewhere. And find them they did. She was "Mom" to her childrens friends, to many of the campers from Kens lifetime of directing youth and adult camps and even to some of the guests from the Inn. "Mom" was the name she liked best, at least until she became "Gran". She reveled in watching her grandchildren grow and develop into their own unique individuals. She shared their triumphs and struggles, letting them know they were loved every step of the way. Jean was a gracious hostess, preparer of meals for whoever needed one, a trusted confidant and owner of a sarcastic sense of humor like no other. She loved unconditionally and laughed often. She was loved by us all. A private service will be held in 2020. Memorial gifts can be made in her name to: The Scarborough Campership Fund, Friends of Regional Ministries, TABCOM, 189 Prescott Street, Groton, MA 01450.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019