|
|
John Starr
John Charles Starr, 56, of Brunswick, and formerly of St. Simons Island and Charleston, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
John was a businessman, landlord and entrepreneur. He most recently was the owner of All Starr Air, an HVAC business that served Southeast Georgia. John was known for his incredible work ethic, easy smile and kind heart.
He was a 1982 graduate of Charleston High School, where he was a member of the football team, and named to the All-State Wrestling Team. He earned a B.S. in electrical engineering technology in 1986 from West Virginia Institute of Technology, in Montgomery, W.Va. John was a member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and Elks Club No. 691, in Brunswick. In the past, he had enjoyed volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and Pull For A Kid.
John was an avid fisherman and boater, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He freely shared his opinions and sense of humor, loved his friends and family fiercely and had a soft spot for the less fortunate.
John is survived by his mother, JoAnn Starr of Charleston, W.Va.; his brothers, Ralph A. Starr of Cross Lanes, W.Va., and Fred W. Starr (Alice) of Elkview, W.Va.; sister, Roberta L. Baxter of Charleston; former wife and best friend, Mary Starr of St. Simons Island; children whom he loved as his own, Andrew Ryan Kessel (Jennifer) of Cumming and Jamie Danielle Garnes (Joshua) of Nitro, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Ryleigh Hope Garnes and Clifton Bryce Garnes, both of Nitro; aunt, Linda Smith (Tom) of Chillicothe, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Shawn Baxter (Morgan), Matthew Starr (Destiny), Kara Starr King (Jeremy) and Kim Starr; a great-niece; one great-niece on the way; two great-nephews and a multitude of cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Fred A. Starr; his grandparents; a cousin; and several aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall of St. Simons Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Alan Dyer officiating. A reception will follow in the Britt Room.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, Ga., 31522, or a .
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 4, 2020