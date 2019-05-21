Services
Calling hours
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
North Spencer Christian Academy
721 Ithaca Rd
Spencer, NY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM
North Spencer Christian Academy
721 Ithaca Rd
Spencer, NY
Michael R. Koski Obituary
Michael R. Koski

- - Michael R. Koski, passed away on May 12, 2019. He was born May 21, 1999, to Donald Koski and Maria Russell. He was a graduate of Spencer Van Etten High School and finished his Sophomore year at UM Machias, ME, as a Marine Biology major.

He loved soccer, his passion was polo. He was a member of the US Polo Assoc. and the CNY Polo club. He cherished his polo family.

Michael is survived by his parents; Donnie and Maria, his loving brother Tyler; grandparents Bradley and Donna Russell; Lettie Koski; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Michael's life on Sat., May 25 at North Spencer Christian Academy, 721 Ithaca Rd, Spencer, NY 14883. Calling hours 1:00-3:00pm, service will follow.

The family asks those that would like to make a donation in Michael's memory to kindly consider the Polo Training Foundation, 70 Clinton Street, Tully NY 13159.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 21, 2019
