DR. THOMAS CHRISTOPHER MCLAUGHLIN, 84



LAKELAND - Dr. Thomas Christopher McLaughlin, 84, of Lakeland died peacefully on August 1, 2020. He was the son of the late George Edward McLaughlin and Rosemary Deibel McLaughlin. He is survived by his three children Catherine McLaughlin of Kennesaw, GA, Elizabeth McLaughlin Hope (Keith) of Norfolk, VA, and Thomas Christopher McLaughlin, Jr, (Brandi) of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren Christopher and Matthew Castaldo, Eric, Peyton, Ross, Richard, and Charles Hope, and Trip, Katie, and Frankie McLaughlin. He is also survived by his sister Betty McLaughlin (Richard) of Youngstown, OH. He was predeceased by his wife, Anne D. McLaughlin and sister Rosemary McLaughlin Rochford.

Born in Flushing, New York, Tom grew up in Youngstown, Ohio. After graduation from Ursuline High School in 1954, Tom earned a Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University in 1958. He received his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in 1962. He completed his internship and residency program at the University of Florida Hospital where he also served as Chief Resident in Urology. After three years at Travis Air Force Base in California, he served as the Clinical Associate for the Department of Urology at the Cleveland Clinic. Tom entered practice at Lakeland Regional Health and The Watson Clinic in 1970 where he worked until 2002.

Tom was active in both the medical field and his community. He served on the National Board of Medical Examiners and the American Board of Urology. He was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Medical Association, American Urological Association, American Group Practice Association, and the American Association of Clinic Urologists. Tom was Past President of the Southeastern Section of the American Urological Association, Past President of the Florida Urological Society, and the Past President of the Urology Foundation of Florida, Inc. He was Chairman of the Board of Lakeland Regional Health.

Tom was a former member of the Lakeland Yacht and Country Club and Lone Palm Golf Club. He was a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church. Tom loved his alma mater where he had served as a member of the Georgetown University Alumni Association, and the Deans Council for the Georgetown University School of Medicine. Tom believed in civic involvement. He was Past President of The Lakeland Rotary Club, Past Chairman of Lakeland Area Chamber of Commerce, and Past President of The Imperial Symphony Orchestra.

Tom was an avid traveler and enjoyed spending time at the beach. He will be remembered for his love of medicine and his patients, his pride in his children and grandchildren, and his Tuesday lunches at Rotary. The family would like to thank Scott Lake Health and Rehabilitation, Grace Manor, Good Shepherd Hospice, and Senior Helpers for their care of Tom in his final years.

A private service will occur at All Saints' Episcopal Church with a Celebration of Life to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lakeland Rotary Club, P.O. Box 2171 Lakeland, Florida 33806 or the Imperial Symphony Orchestra, PO Box 2623, Lakeland, FL 33806.



