Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christian LaCaruba. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christian LaCaruba COLUMBIA, SC - Chris Lacaruba passed away peacefully at the V. A. Hospital on Oct. 26'th. He will be known in Columbia for his restaurant, Sherlock Holmes Pub on Main St. (now Starbucks). He was born in Phillipsburg, N.J. in 1930. He came South on a football Scholarship to Duke University and made lifelong friends with the other team members. He taught mentally challenged children in N.J. Before becoming a salesman for Ben Hogan. Golf was his passion and that led to his becoming a country club pro at Cedarwood and then Chrystal Springs in Charlotte, N.C. Then a friend asked him to come to Columbia and run The Villa restaurant on Harden St., which he did for a few years before owning his own Sherlock Holmes Pub. He leaves behind his wife and daughter and 4 rescued cats and 2 dogs likewise rescued; all of whom miss him very much. If anyone wishes to make a donation in his name, please consider the V.A. Hospital where he received excellent care and consideration or any of the local animal charities.

Christian LaCaruba COLUMBIA, SC - Chris Lacaruba passed away peacefully at the V. A. Hospital on Oct. 26'th. He will be known in Columbia for his restaurant, Sherlock Holmes Pub on Main St. (now Starbucks). He was born in Phillipsburg, N.J. in 1930. He came South on a football Scholarship to Duke University and made lifelong friends with the other team members. He taught mentally challenged children in N.J. Before becoming a salesman for Ben Hogan. Golf was his passion and that led to his becoming a country club pro at Cedarwood and then Chrystal Springs in Charlotte, N.C. Then a friend asked him to come to Columbia and run The Villa restaurant on Harden St., which he did for a few years before owning his own Sherlock Holmes Pub. He leaves behind his wife and daughter and 4 rescued cats and 2 dogs likewise rescued; all of whom miss him very much. If anyone wishes to make a donation in his name, please consider the V.A. Hospital where he received excellent care and consideration or any of the local animal charities. Published in The State on Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close