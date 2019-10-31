Christian LaCaruba COLUMBIA, SC - Chris Lacaruba passed away peacefully at the V. A. Hospital on Oct. 26'th. He will be known in Columbia for his restaurant, Sherlock Holmes Pub on Main St. (now Starbucks). He was born in Phillipsburg, N.J. in 1930. He came South on a football Scholarship to Duke University and made lifelong friends with the other team members. He taught mentally challenged children in N.J. Before becoming a salesman for Ben Hogan. Golf was his passion and that led to his becoming a country club pro at Cedarwood and then Chrystal Springs in Charlotte, N.C. Then a friend asked him to come to Columbia and run The Villa restaurant on Harden St., which he did for a few years before owning his own Sherlock Holmes Pub. He leaves behind his wife and daughter and 4 rescued cats and 2 dogs likewise rescued; all of whom miss him very much. If anyone wishes to make a donation in his name, please consider the V.A. Hospital where he received excellent care and consideration or any of the local animal charities.
Published in The State on Oct. 31, 2019