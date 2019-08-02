|
Gerald M.
Donovan
Gerald M. Donovan, 76, of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Coaldale, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara (Stanek) Donovan.
He was a proud Navy veteran who was passionate about volunteering and working as a docent on the Battleship New Jersey.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Regina Donovan (Aaron Wolfrom) and Patricia Donovan (Michael Martinez); a son, Gerald M. Donovan III (Megan); two grandchildren, Emersyn and Caden, and another baby on the way; a sister, Carol Mitchell; a brother, William Donovan; and a brother-in-law, Stanley (Angela) Stanek.
Services will be held privately.
Published in Times News on Aug. 2, 2019