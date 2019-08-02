Home

Gerald M. Donovan, 76, of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Coaldale, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara (Stanek) Donovan.
He was a proud Navy veteran who was passionate about volunteering and working as a docent on the Battleship New Jersey.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Regina Donovan (Aaron Wolfrom) and Patricia Donovan (Michael Martinez); a son, Gerald M. Donovan III (Megan); two grandchildren, Emersyn and Caden, and another baby on the way; a sister, Carol Mitchell; a brother, William Donovan; and a brother-in-law, Stanley (Angela) Stanek.
Services will be held privately.
Published in Times News on Aug. 2, 2019
