Born August 14, 1926 in Birmingham, East Toledo, to George Sopko Sr. and Mary (Stuller) Sopko. George and Mary were immigrants from Czechoslovakia and had 14 children, 13 of which lived into adulthood. Rosalie was 13th of the 14 children. She is survived by Cecelia (Danial) Kowalski. Proceeding her in death were her parents, George and Mary; husband, Arthur H. Terry; her sisters Mary (Stephen) Oravec, Therese (Chuck) Baters, Veronica Sopko, Helen (Ed) Schuh, Ann (Joe) LeRoux , Suzanne (Bob) Mitchell, Sr. Catherine Sopko RSM, brothers George (Theresa), Joesph (Jean), Anthony (Carol), Edward (Patricia,Quinn) Sopko; and grandson Joshua A. Lemke.



Rosalie attend Holy Rosary Grade School and Central Catholic High School. She married Arthur H. Terry on January 30, 1954. They had 4 children: James, Jane, Jody and Arthur. Arthur passed away shortly after birth. Rosalie was blessed with 7 grandchildren, Joshua (deceased), Janelle (Erik) Thompson, Kristin (Dennis) Garcia, Janette Terry, James (Kelli) Terry, Jodeco Wiggins and Chandler Wiggins. She also was a great grandmother to Claire, Chloe, Gabriella, Zac, Leah and Addison.



Rosalie was a hard worker and her jobs included working at the Ohio Citizen's Bank, American Floor and being a seamstress for the Sisters of Mercy at McAuley High School and from her home. In May of 1972 she started working at the Toledo Jeep plant in the sewing room making seat covers for the vehicles produced in Toledo. Within the first year the seat cover production was outsourced and the sewing room was closed. She moved to the press shop and began working the presses. She became the first women inspector in Department 237 where she cut to length large coils of steel and concluded her career retiring in December 1997 from Press Line 2. She encountered the many challenges of breaking into a man's world, but she truly loved her job and treasured the many friendships she made at Jeep. She often commented that her Jeep days were the best time of her life.



Life member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxillary and the Veteran's Gold Star Wife/Widows.



She will be remembered with love for her spirit and strength.



Favorite songs: On Eagle's Wings, Ave Maria, Song of St. Francis.



