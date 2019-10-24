|
Charles A, Lyon, 91, of Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Sewickley, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2019. He was the beloved father of Beth Lyon Copenhaver (Preston Moochnek), of Tampa, Fla., Julie Lyon Donnan (Dave), of Chatham, Mass., and Charles A. Lyon Jr. (Joann), of Ambridge; the loving Grandpa/Gramps to Elizabeth Donnan Kintz (Brad), Christopher Copenhaver (Amanda) and Emily Donnan Waldo (Rick), Amanda and Emily Lyon, and the late Michael Ciotti; also survived by five beautiful great-grandchildren, Harrison and Harper Kintz, Quinnie and Charlotte Waldo and Kinsley Copenhaver. Charlie was born and raised in Sewickley. He attended Sewickley Academy and graduated from the Hill School in Pottstown, Pa. and Yale University. He made his career in the Pittsburgh steel industry, leaving Mackintosh Hemphill In Pittsburgh's Southside in 1985 as the Eastern District sales manager. He was an endowment life member of the American Rifle Association and enjoyed competitive pistol shooting and small game hunting. He was active in the Edgeworth Club, enjoyed bowling, sailing and reading. He was also a model railroad enthusiast. Charlie retired to the Clearwater, Fla. area in 1987, where he served his community for many years as a volunteer. He was a charter member of the Largo Central Railroad, the live steam railroad in Largo Central Park. He was active in the Yale Club of Tampa Bay, serving as their vice president. He volunteered with the Largo Police Department for three years in their VIP program and at Morton Plant Hospital for eight years and the Clearwater Aquarium. He will be deeply missed.
Burial will be private in the Sewickley area and a memorial service will be held in Sewickley at a future date.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Oct. 24, 2019