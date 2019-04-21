Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph H. COMEY. View Sign

COMEY, Ralph H. 11/20/1924 - 3/5/2019 Gifted architect, artist, devoted husband and father, lover of God and the animals he created, Ralph "Sandy" Comey passed away peacefully at home at age 95 on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, joining his beloved late wife Jackie in heaven. Ralph was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and graduated from University School in Shaker Heights before enlisting in the Air Force and serving as a B-24 pilot during the final days of WWII. Following the war, Ralph graduated with undergraduate and graduate degrees in architecture from Yale University (B.A.) and Colombia University (M.A.). Ralph worked in private practice in Cleveland, where he married Jackie in 1961, then moved his family to Tucson in 1972 when he joined the faculty at the U of A School of Architecture. He went on to practice as an architect in Tucson for many years, ending his professional career with an emphasis on historic preservation and qualifying distinctive Tucson neighborhoods for inclusion on the National Historic Register. Before his death, Ralph wrote: "I am blessed to having been privileged to live in this marvelous world. I had loving parents and a wonderful, loving family, and a very special loving wife, Jackie. I have known many fine people, and some interesting animals have been my companions. I have a strong feeling that God has watched over and guided me I have lived under his loving care." Ralph will be remembered for his devotion to family, his quiet compassion and strength of character, a keen aesthetic sense, a love for animals and the beauty of the natural world, and his optimism and joy for life. He is survived by his sister, Carol Harrington; children, Janet Chuck, and Drew; grandchildren, Kelsey, Will, Dwight, Joseph, Franklin, Ian, Daniel, Hidetaka, Michael, Kuneo; and great-grandchildren, Aaron and Karissa. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Northminster Presbyterian Church at 2450 E. Ft Lowell Road in Tucson. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.





