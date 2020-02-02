|
"Connie" was born in St. Paul Minnesota and was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norris Carnes. She is pre-deceased by her first husband Robert Vanetta Willhite, daughter Paige Carnes Willhite Woolwine, grandson Frank Woolwine, her brother Norris Whitewell Carnes and his wife Leslie. She is survived by her husband Thomas Wilburn Newman, her sister Elizabeth Jean Carnes Engle, her special son-in-law Roy Woolwine, his wife Emily and by her very special grandson Robert James Woolwine. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Tanya Newman Fugate, David Newman, Dana Newman Ramseyer and Michelle Newman Twitty. Special love and care were provided by Suzie Meyers and many numerous friends and their children. After 49 years of marriage to Robert Willhite she was widowed in 2002. In 2003 she found and married her high school sweetheart, Tom Newman. Tom and Connie split their time between Connie's home in Richmond, VA and Tom's beautiful condo in San Francisco, CA. Connie and Tom were very special together. It was very rare if you found them apart. She enjoyed coming back to Richmond to see close family and friends then heading back to San Francisco to visit those family and friends. Connie enjoyed fine food, the symphony and playing Bridge. She was very fond of her lunch and shopping outings with her grandson Robert. Always ensuring he had "the essentials". Her witty personality and fondness for the best things in life will be sorely missed. Connie was well educated and held degrees from several colleges, B.A. Economics and Sociology–Mt. Holyoke College; B.S. Elementary Education – University of Minnesota; M. Ed–Virginia Commonwealth University. She was affiliated with many clubs: The Junior League of Richmond; The Tuckahoe Woman's Club of Richmond; The Country Club of Virginia; Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, VA; The Metropolitan Club - San Francisco, CA; The Francisca Club–San Francisco, CA. She had a wonderful career in the Henrico County elementary education system. She was well respected amongst her peers and the teachers. She was an Educational Specialist in social studies and participated in numerous volunteer activities including serving on the women's Symphony Committee, a member of the Richmond Ballet Committee, and acting as a docent at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020