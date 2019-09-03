

Donald P. Tucker



Donald P. Tucker, 81, a retired economist who worked for the Federal Reserve Board and Congress, died August, 28 in Bethesda. He had Parkinson's disease.

Don was born in Providence, R.I. in 1938, and was a graduate of Swarthmore College. He received a Doctorate in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After working at the Fed, he was chief economist of the House Subcommittee on Commerce, Consumer and Monetary Affairs until 1994.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen, and children, Eric Tucker (Ligia), Matthew Tucker (Robyn) and Corinne Tucker; his first wife, Elinor Tucker; grandchildren, Elliot and Jamie; and siblings, Thomas Tucker, Charles Tucker and Lynne Tucker.