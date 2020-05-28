The Washington Post

JAMES "Jim" LAUDER (1945 - 2020)
JAMES LAUDER "Jim"  
02/09/1945 - 05/23/2020  

James "Jim" Gary Lauder, 75, of Sterling, VA passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was a member of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 5. He retired in March 2007 which gave him time to enjoy his passion for cars and racing. He was an active member of the Northern Virginia Rods and Classics Car Club. He could fix anything, never met a stranger and always had words of wisdom to share.
He is proceeded in death by his partner of 30 years, Barbara Morris. He is survived by his mother Barbara Gearhart of Jacksonville, Fl, his sons Dennis Lauder (Brenda) of Sterling, Va and Robert Lauder (Rebecca) of St. Helena, SC, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be a private family service that will be held by invitation only.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jim Lauder to the Academies of Loudoun: https://loudouneducationfoundation.org/donate/.
