Deacon JOHN HENRY BRADLEY
Of Hyattsville, MD, departed this life October 22, 2019 at a local Washington, DC hospital. He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Berta M. Bradley; son, Sean and wife Wanico Bradley of Suffolk, VA; many other relatives and friends. Funeral services to be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Springfield Baptist Church, 508 P. St. NW, Washington, DC. Public viewing with family and friends from 9:30 a.m. to the hour of service, with military honors burial at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. V. Y. Scott Funeral Homes, Amelia, Virginia is honored to serve the family.