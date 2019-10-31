The Washington Post

JOHN BRADLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN BRADLEY.
Service Information
Springfield Baptist Church
508 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 234-0648
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Springfield Baptist Church
508 P. St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Deacon JOHN HENRY BRADLEY  

Of Hyattsville, MD, departed this life October 22, 2019 at a local Washington, DC hospital. He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Berta M. Bradley; son, Sean and wife Wanico Bradley of Suffolk, VA; many other relatives and friends. Funeral services to be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Springfield Baptist Church, 508 P. St. NW, Washington, DC. Public viewing with family and friends from 9:30 a.m. to the hour of service, with military honors burial at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. V. Y. Scott Funeral Homes, Amelia, Virginia is honored to serve the family.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.