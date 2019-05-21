Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL BJORKLUND Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



BJORKLUND Paul R. Bjorklund, Jr. Mr. Paul R. Bjorklund, Jr. of Falls Church, Virginia passed away at age 66 on May 6, 2019, following complications from surgery. Born in Texas in 1953, Paul was known as "Tex" to family and childhood friends, a moniker assigned by his parents' Texas friends. Tex moved to Long Island promptly after his birth, where he had the joy of growing up in a close, loving family. He became an Eagle Scout at age 15. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Greene; two beloved children, Erik and Annika; and his sister, Kristin Bjorklund. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Paul Bjorklund, DDS, and Virginia Johnson Bjorklund. After graduating from Dartmouth College in 1975, Paul pursued his interests in art and architecture at Yale University . But with his energy dwindling due to kidney disease, he returned home to New York where he found his calling merging graphic design and politics-he designed campaign materials as a volunteer for the Congressional campaign of Bob Mrazek while undergoing dialysis and hoping for a kidney transplant. In 1984, a family that experienced the tragic loss of their own loved one gave the gift of life through organ donation, including donating a kidney that Paul cherished every day for his remaining 35 years. That gift renewed Paul's energy, and he lived each day with gratitude and joy for all moments, big and small. He met and married Pam, started a family, and delighted in raising their two wonderful children. Paul was loving, kind, and witty-a wonderful husband, son, brother, and father who relished every moment with his family, actively supporting his wife and children in their many activities and sharing with them his love of 1970's classic rock and New York-style pizza. He also enjoyed photography, gourmet cooking, gardening, building sandcastles, cheering for the Nationals, and sharing his firm belief in the superiority of Apple products. The gift of a kidney also allowed Paul to pursue a career-he moved from campaign volunteer to Congressional staff and campaign manager. After receiving his MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia, Paul started his own business as a political consultant for Democratic candidates for office. He was passionate about using his artistic skills and writing abilities to help elect candidates he believed in, supporting government policies that he felt would improve people's lives. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alport Syndrome Foundation or the ACLU Foundation. Please also consider remembering Paul by being an organ donor so that more of the 100,000 people currently waiting for transplants may experience the same renewal of life that Paul did. The service to celebrate Paul's life, officiated by the Reverend Timothy Safford, will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at Lyon Park Community Center, 414 N. Fillmore St., Arlington, Virginia, 22201.The service to celebrate Paul's life, officiated by the Reverend Timothy Safford, will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at Lyon Park Community Center, 414 N. Fillmore St., Arlington, Virginia, 22201. Published in The Washington Post on May 21, 2019

