WILSON Paul Tyler Wilson March 2, 1932 - August 28, 2020 It is with great sadness that The Wilson Family announces the passing of Paul Tyler Wilson, MD. Paul succumbed to a five month long battle with COVID - 19 on August 28, 2020 at the age of 88. He was with family and a compassionate caregiver at the time of his passing. Paul Wilson was a psychiatrist with a private practice in Bethesda, Maryland for 35 years. During his practice, he treated hundreds of patients in the Washington, DC area with compassion, respect, and an "old school "commitment to his patients. Paul would take after hours calls, and make home and hospital visits. Paul was born March 2, 1932 in the village of Taigu, Shansi Provence, China. His father, Sam Wilson, a Presbyterian pastor, was a missionary sent from Oberlin College to manage building projects, and teach English. His father also developed an interest in Chinese art. The Wilson Family moved to Park Ridge, Illinois where his father worked as a pastor and curated his Chinese antiques at The World's fair located in Chicago at the time. As a student Paul excelled academically, lettered in basketball and track, created oil paintings, and enjoyed living in a close knit community. With an academic aptitude, athleticism, and a school leadership position he earned a full scholarship to Columbia University in New York City. While at Columbia, Paul studied anthropology, rowed crew, and most importantly met his future wife of 64 years, Barbara Foley. Like a scene from a movie he had his fraternity serenade Barbara outside of her dorm window. She was impressed and they married in New York City in 1955. Paul was drafted into the army during the Korean war where he remained in the states and was stationed at Fort Monmoth, New Jersey. At Fort Monmoth he learned to drive a truck, how to shoot a rifle, and created a computerized data system for the army. Meanwhile Barbara was commuting to New York City to complete her BA at Barnard. His military service gave him access to the G.I. Bill that funded for his medical school training at Columbia University. His internship was completed at The University of Chicago. A number of experiences there led his to an interest in Psychiatry . There Paul and Barbara's first child, Patricia Tyler, was born. A residency in psychiatry was completed at The University of Michigan. His second daughter, Andrea Marie, and son, James Walker were Born. The family moved to Bethesda, Maryland where Paul worked for The American Psychiatric Association. His most notable contribution was being asked to assist with The second version of The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (The DSM). The original version was awkwardly written and Paul was asked to edit and re-write the next version of the DSM (DSM 2). It needed to be more "Usable" for the reading audience of general practitioners, medical students, Insurance companies. With the help of newspaper reporter, Robert Robinson, the two rewrote the DSM 2. In addition to and reediting the DSM 2, Paul was also part of a committee that had removed homosexuality from the DSM 2. The original version of the DSM 1 had categorized homosexuality as a pathological diagnosis. The change had been made in response to a request made by the National Gay and Lesbian Alliance that homosexuality should no longer be considered a "diagnosis." A note of recognition to Paul and Mr. Robinson is included on the second page of the DSM 2. Based on his own experiences as an intern and training, in 1986 Paul wrote A "Survival Manual" for medical students. This was published and provided to all incoming medical students in the late 1980's. During his private practice, Paul treated many high profile members of the federal government and was an instructor at Georgetown University. Paul retired in 2002. Shortly there after Barbara retired from her job as a Demographer for Health and Human Services. They enjoyed travel, friends, family, grandchildren, book clubs, tennis, and being part of the Edgemoor community in Bethesda. Barbara passed away in June 2019. Paul is survived by his three children: Tyler, Andrea, and James and four grandchildren. Paul was a great host, a true friend to many and possessed an unstoppable wit. He will be deeply missed. Services will be at a later date. Our family would like to acknowledge the care and efforts of The Sunrise of Bethesda, Debra Levy Elder care services for their support and care coordination, the home health aides from Synergy Home Care that created an important bridge in his care after hospitalization, and the amazing nurses with The JSSA Hospice. 