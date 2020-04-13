

REGINALD A. JOHNSON

Lt. Colonel, USA (Retired)



Retired Lieutenant Colonel Reginald A. Johnson, age 80, of Columbia, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020. An alumnus of Arch Bishop Carroll HS, Morgan State University and Baylor University, Reginald was born April 21, 1939, in Salisbury, Maryland. He was the son of the late James Johnson and Emma (Wallace) Johnson.

Reginald Johnson was a Vietnam veteran, a respected Army Officer, Hospital Administrator and community member who served his country with honor. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan but also deeply enjoyed major league baseball, collegiate and professional basketball. It was not unusual to find him on the phone with his son, spreadsheet and pencil in hand, forecasting the outcome of March Madness. Reginald was a family man, intensely devoted to his wife and son. He was also a beloved source of strength, wisdom and joy to his extended family and friends. Reg, as he was known by his close associates, was the life of the party.

Reginald is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Madrainne (Forsythe) Johnson; his son, Keith M Johnson; his daughter in law, Stacy Johnson; his grandsons Julian and Kyle Johnson; his cousin Alonzella Sneed and many loving relatives.

Memorial services and burial for Reginald Johnson will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia.