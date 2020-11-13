

Stephen Thomas Wolfrey

A Washington, DC, and Maryland native, and multi-unit franchise owner at Orangetheory Fitness passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the age of 55 while doing something he loved-motorcycling with close friends. Stephen, better known as "Steve," is survived by his father and step-mother, Tom and Cathy Wolfrey; his mother and step-father, Judy and Boyd Merrifield; his sister, Susan Wolfrey; his partner, Emily Scheer; and his beloved children, Natalie and Ben Wolfrey. Ask those who knew him best, and you hear Steve was a loving father, a free-spirit, and someone who lived and let live. He was a lover, not a warrior; empathetic and caring; but most of all someone who just made you feel good when you were around him. In business, Steve embodied the entrepreneurial spirt, was a visionary, and had a unique ability for understanding what every client needed. His passion for business and care for his clients allowed Orangetheory to prosper beyond the wildest of dreams. A genuine, open human to everyone around him, Steve had a knack for allowing you to just be yourself. He could make strangers or mere acquaintances feel like a friend. And in this way, Steve, knowingly or intuitively, had unlocked one of the secrets to life. As Maya Angelo wrote: people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. You felt better when Steve was in the room. When faced with loss, there is a tendency to feel empty and helpless. But take comfort, just meeting Stephen Thomas Wolfrey made you fuller than you ever would have been. A celebration of life will be held for family and close personal friends on Saturday, November 14, in Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store