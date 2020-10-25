HARTZOG William W. Hartzog General US Army (Ret.) Following a life lived with enduring love for his family and country, General (US Army Retired) William W. "Bill" Hartzog passed away suddenly on October 15, 2020 in Potomac, MD at the age of 79. General Hartzog was born to be a soldier, and proudly served over 35 years in the United States Army. His reputation as a leader and mentor guided by honor, integrity, vision, selfless service and humility will endure in an Army made better by his service. His family and friends also knew him as a most loving husband, father, and "papa" who always provided thoughtful guidance and unwavering support with ample humor along the way. General Hartzog was born in Wilmington, NC on September 21, 1941 to Elizabeth and William Hartzog. After graduating from The Citadel, he was commissioned in the US Army in 1963. He commanded Infantry, Airborne, and Armored units from platoon to Army level throughout his career; and also served in a number of staff positions. General Hartzog was deployed twice to Vietnam, first in 1967. Annual Charlie Company reunions reinforce the profound bonds forged during this formative deployment. He also served as an instructor at the United States Military Academy where he met the love of his life, the former Roberta (Bobbe) Fitton. They were married November 8, 1970 at the West Point Cadet Chapel. General Hartzog's last dozen years of active duty included serving as the Assistant Commandant of the Infantry School, the J3 of the US Southern Command during Operation Just Cause in Panama, Commanding General of US Army South, and as Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division. He was Deputy Commander in Chief of the Atlantic Command during Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti. From 1994-1998, he was the Commanding General of US Army Training and Doctrine Command where he was responsible for the development of the Army's doctrine, training and combat capability for the future in beginning to transform a cold war force into an Army for the information age. Following retirement from a distinguished career as a professional soldier in 1998, he remained an active business leader with Burdeshaw Associates LLC, lecturer, advisor to government and industry on a broad range of Defense issues including the most recent Presidential Transition Team, and a member of several advisory management boards. He also served in various positions at the Army Historical Foundation including President and Vice Chairman. During this tenure he invested significant energy on the conception and fundraising for the National Museum of the United States Army opening in November 2020. His relentless efforts demonstrates an unwavering belief in the importance of preserving the history of the American Soldier and promoting public understanding and appreciation of the Army and its members. The opening of this overdue tribute to America's Army, soldiers, and families is testament to his leadership. General Hartzog graduated from the Marine Corps Command and Staff College and the US Army War College. He earned a Master's Degree in Psychology from Appalachian State University and an honorary Doctorate from The Citadel. He authored numerous articles, as well as the book American Military Heritage. His honors include membership to multiple military Orders, as well as state and university recognitions. He is a distinguished Eagle Scout, and also received the Doughboy Award in 2017 for outstanding contributions to the US Army Infantry. His US military decorations include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Legion of Merit with four oak leaf clusters, Bronze Star for valor with oak leaf cluster, the Soldier's Medal, and the Purple Heart. He earned the Combat Infantryman's Badge and was a senior parachutist. He also held awards from Germany, Venezuela, Panama, and the Republic of Vietnam. General Hartzog, an avid "tinkerer" of classic automobiles, rebuilt numerous "oldies but goodies". He also enjoyed running, and completed five marathons. A devoted man of faith, he was ordained as an Elder to serve his church community. General Hartzog is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bobbe, daughter, Robyn (Phillip Wise), son, William (Mari Samuelsen), granddaughter, Charlotte, beloved family and friends. The family will not be holding an in-person public visitation due to the ongoing pandemic. A funeral service at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. Please visit dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/alexandria-va/william-hartzog-9860597
to leave thoughts and memories of General Hartzog and find further updates. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in General Hartzog's name to either: the Army Historical Foundation (supporting the National Museum of the United States Army) at https://armyhistory.givingfuel.com/in-memory-of-general-hartzog
or to the General William W. Hartzog, '63, Armed Forces Scholarship through The Citadel Foundation at http://foundation.citadel.edu
.