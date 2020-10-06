Sean M. Walsh, longtime resident of Marstons Mills and formerly of Bronx, New York and Acton, Massachusetts, succumbed today to his long battle with cancer. He was 53. Born in Long Island, New York to William E. and Maggie E. (Kohler) Walsh, Walsh grew up in South Acton, Massachusetts and attended Acton public schools before graduating from Acton-Boxborough Regional High School where he was Class President, baseball captain and also earned letters in football and track. He grew up next to Jones Field where he spent much of his boyhood. His first jobs at an early age were delivering the daily Middlesex News and working on Simeones Farm. He leaves behind his three children, Everett Walsh, (Carlee) Conor Walsh and Gillian Walsh of Marstons Mills as well as his former wife Jennifer (Hannon) Walsh and partner Rachel Sharp. He also leaves his beloved sisters Erinn Walsh King of Marblehead and Jennifer Ann Stephenson Walsh of San Francisco as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles. Upon graduation from high school, Walsh went directly to Parris Island where he proudly became a United States Marine. He served until 1989 in the 8th Tank Battalion, 4th Marine Division as a small arms weapons repairman (armor) and attained the rank of Lance Corporal. During his service, he simultaneously attended Ithaca College where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English & American Literature and a Master of Arts degree in English & American Literature from New York University. While still in High School, Walsh began his long 35-year career as a journalist and editor writing weekly high school sports recaps for the Acton Beacon. He continued that career in Ithaca, New York writing for the Ithaca Times. In New York city, Walsh worked as a copy editor for Times Mirror in Manhattan while studying for his masters degree. His 30-year coaching career began as the Director of Little League baseball for the town of Newfield, New York where he coached a 14-15 year old Babe Ruth all-star team. He continued that career on Cape Cod when he moved here and took a position as a reporter for the Falmouth Enterprise. He coached Falmouth Senior Babe Ruth to a first place finish and won the Massachusetts State Championship with his Cape Cod Senior Babe Ruth All-Star team in 1993. He then took the reins as the Barnstable Senior Babe Ruth head coach for several years and continued coaching the Cape Cod Senior Babe Ruth All-Star team which captured another State championship in 1995 and finished as New England runners-up in Stamford, Connecticut. Walsh served as an assistant and head coach for the Barnstable Silver Bullets youth football program, Barnstable Mini- Red Raiders AAU basketball program (which he founded), Barnstable Middle School track & Field and Barnstable Middle School football to an undefeated season in the final year of Barnstable Middle School sports. He also played in the Cape Cod Mens Amateur Basketball League as well as the for the Dugout Dawgs mens baseball team and the old Acton As of the former Central Mass League. He also served as General Manager and assistant coach to the 2003 Bourne Braves, capturing the Western Division Cape Cod Baseball League Championship. He also served on the boards of directors for Barnstable Little League, Barnstable Quarterback Club, Barnstable Hoop Boosters, Barnstable Silver Bullets, the Cotuit Athletic Association (Cotuit Kettleers) and for four years served as the Director of Public Relations for the Cape Cod Baseball League. He was the first official photographer of the Cape Cod Baseball League. He was also the creator of www.red raiderpride.com
, a web site the Boston Globe called the best high school sports web site in New England as well as the founding president of the Barnstable High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was the longtime head coach and general manager of Barnstable Post 206 American legion Baseball, capturing rare back-to-back Massachusetts State Championships in 2012 and 2013. In his tenure with Post 206, Walshs teams finished in first place in District 10 seven times and captured three District championship titles, including his final season after 30 years of coaching. He was most proud of helping further the collegiate baseball careers of over 300 former players, all from Barnstable. He was voted District 10 Coach of the Year four times, District 10 Executive of the Year six times and he was the recipient of the 2017 Joseph J. Conway Memorial Award from the State of Massachusetts American Legion for his work helping fellow veterans | one of the most prestigious honors awarded by American Legion in the State of Massachusetts. He was the former commander of Barnstable Post 206 American Legion. He won numerous awards as a journalist and editor from the New England Newspaper Association for articles and columns ranging in a wide variety of topics and genres, but it was his 1994 series on racism on Cape Cod for The Register that earned him national first place honors. All totaled, Walshs work appeared in The Ithaca Times, Southborough Reporter, Marlboro Daily Sun, Falmouth Enterprise, Sandwich Broadsider, Offshore magazine, Hartford Daily Courant, Boston Globe, The Register, Cape Cod News, The Cape Codder, Old Colony Memorial, Wareham Courier, Marshfield Reporter, Pembroke Reporter, Duxbury Reporter and he was one of the founding writers for On The Water Magazine where he captured five first place awards for outdoor writing and photography from the New England Outdoor Writers Association. He was a direct descendant of presidents Abraham Lincoln and George Washington and took exceptional pride in being a direct descendant of both co-founders of the Town of Barnstable (Samuel Fuller and the Rev. John Lothrop) and three passengers of the Mayflower. His 5th great grandfather Abner Joy was the builder of Quincy Market in Boston and three of his direct ancestors participated in the Boston Tea Party on December 16, 1773. . A statue of his 3rd great uncle remains at Gettysburg. Walsh was most recently the sports editor at www.capecod.com
before he turned to home building and repair for Cape Associates in Eastham where he worked as a carpenter until his untimely passing. Walsh served as the longtime adjutant and commander of Barnstable Post 206 American Legion, Cape Cods oldest veterans organization founded in 1919. He was most proud of rebuilding the Barnstable Post 206 baseball program which was established in 1923 and for being instrumental in helping fight for years to refurbish W. Leo Shields Memorial Field at Barnstable High School as well as numerous other fields in the town including Elizabeth Lowell Park in Cotuit. Walsh played an instrumental role in helping to erect the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Sandwich and the original refurbishment of Jones field in Acton, Massachusetts in 1993. Walsh wanted it noted that he felt his three greatest achievements in life were his three children. Funeral and burial services will be private. Donations to be Barnstable Post 206 American Legion may be sent to Post 206, PO Box 374, Centerville, MA 02632.