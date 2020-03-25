|
William H. Condon, Jr. of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Sunday February 23rd, 2020 at Plymouth Nursing and Rehab Center. Born in Boston on February 16, 1942 son of the late William and Winifred (Holland) Condon Sr. He was educated in Boston and a graduate of Boston English class of 1959. He served with the US Army Airborne Reserve and worked for the former Boston Record American Newspaper and later went onto work for the M.B.T.A. as a Project Coordinator where he worked until his retirement at the age of 62. Bill enjoyed spending time with friends and family, card playing and outdoor grilling. Loving father of Christine Baker and her husband Todd of Colorado, Timothy Condon and his wife Michelle of Plymouth, and the late William M.Condon of Plymouth. Former husband of Jane M. (Benotti) Condon of Plymouth. Brother of James Condon of NH, Joseph Condon of PA., Paul Condon of Walpole, Jean Lechtenberg of Falmouth, and the late Mary Harrington of Plymouth, as well as many nieces and nephews . Grandfather of Cade Baker, Sienna Condon, Griffin Condon, Olivia Condon, Benjamin Condon, Callum Condon and Aubrey Condon. Funeral services will be private with cremation at the Vine Hills Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to the / 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020