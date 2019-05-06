Kevin Paul Ford was born on January 22nd 1955 in Burlington, New Jersey. Kevin lost his battle to pancreatic cancer on April 29th 2019.



He grew up in Burlington with his mother, father, two brothers and a sister. Kevin graduated from high school in 1973. Immediately after graduating high school Kevin enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. where he served his country from 1973 to 1977. After basic training he became an embassy security guard stationed in Pretoria, South Africa. It was while stationed in South Africa that he met his wife Cindy. Cindy was also living in South Africa while working for the Central Intelligence Agency. Kevin spent four years in the Marine Corps. and then he and Cindy moved back to the states and got married in 1977. They were married in Burlington, New Jersey then moved to Arizona to be closer to Cindy's family. They landed in Casa Grande where Kevin worked construction and attended Central Arizona College working on his bachelor degree. After 1 year they moved to Tempe, Arizona where Kevin enrolled in Arizona State University to finish his bachelors degree in Wildlife Biology. Kevin went on to get his masters degree later in life in business management. While attending ASU Kevin worked numerous jobs including working at a taxidermy studio, working in a manure processing yard and doing wildlife studies for the AZ game and fish. While living in Tempe, Kevin and Cindy had their first son Mitchell in 1982. In 1984 the family moved to Yuma to be closer to Cindy's sister and family. Kevin and his family remained in Yuma from that point on. Kevin and Cindy welcomed their second son, Alex, into the world in 1986. Once moving to Yuma, Kevin worked in the agriculture industry the rest of his life. He first managed the Anderson Clayton cotton gin outside of Somerton then he went to work in the vegetable seed industry working for Royal Sluis, Peto Seeds, Incotec and then Keithly-Williams Seed Company where he spent the last 19 years.



Kevin loved the Lord, his family, his work, hunting, fishing, bug collecting and learning. Kevin was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.



He leaves behind his wife Cindy, his sons Mitch and Alex and his grandsons Tayton, Bodee and Tripp. The IQ of the world dropped a little on April 29th when Kevin left this earth.



A memorial service will he held at the Vertical Church on Saturday May 11th 2019 at 6:00 pm with a reception immediately following at Julieanna's Patio Café. All are welcome to attend. Published in The Yuma Sun on May 6, 2019